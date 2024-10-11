SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

TPX opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

