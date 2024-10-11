SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 677.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cohu by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cohu by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COHU opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

