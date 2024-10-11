SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Energizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

