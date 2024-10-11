SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $145,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

