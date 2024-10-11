SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

