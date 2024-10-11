SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Immunome worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,660,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth about $10,994,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMNM opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $711.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

