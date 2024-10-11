SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:SONY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

