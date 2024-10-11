SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,129 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.