SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.57 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
