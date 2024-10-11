SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

