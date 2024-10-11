Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Decreases By 96.8%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
