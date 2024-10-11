Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 16,157.1%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 16,157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,964,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Trading Down 11.1 %
Buyer Group International stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.