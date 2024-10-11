Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Increases By 8,700.0%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
Shares of CEZ, a. s. stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.
About CEZ, a. s.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.