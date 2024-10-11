Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Increases By 8,700.0%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of CEZ, a. s. stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

About CEZ, a. s.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.