Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 8,600.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

