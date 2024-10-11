Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Expands By 44,945.5%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, an increase of 44,945.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,616,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Trading Down 50.0 %

SIRC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.78.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

