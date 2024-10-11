SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $27.99 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,649,000 after buying an additional 240,677 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $529.36. The company had a trading volume of 638,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,009. The firm has a market cap of $479.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

