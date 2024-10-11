SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.08. 2,347,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

