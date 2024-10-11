SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 294,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

