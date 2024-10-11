Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.26 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.95). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 242,058 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Spire Healthcare Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.26. The stock has a market cap of £916.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,796 ($65,169.48). 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.