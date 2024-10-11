Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,547 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.