Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,203 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $429.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

