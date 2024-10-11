SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $594.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,945. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

