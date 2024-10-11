Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

