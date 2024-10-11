Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 210,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 213,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,404. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

