Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,737 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

