Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,438 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,368. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

