Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $529.79. 1,124,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,096. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

