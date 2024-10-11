Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.30. 1,378,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,140. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $235.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

