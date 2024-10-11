Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 100,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 362.9% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 81,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,286. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

