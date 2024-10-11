Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

