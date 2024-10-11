Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.