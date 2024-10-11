SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.86. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 41,300 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.61 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

