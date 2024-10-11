Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 347,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 252,729 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

