Syntrinsic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $284.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $266.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

