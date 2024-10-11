TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.31 and traded as low as $12.59. TDK shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 44,574 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

