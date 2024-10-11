Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $447.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

