Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telos were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

