Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CANC opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Tema Oncology ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

