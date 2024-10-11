Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,224,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

