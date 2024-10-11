Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $18.26. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 52,572 shares changing hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

(Get Free Report)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.