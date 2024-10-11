The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.00. 289,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.86. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

