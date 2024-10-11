The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.