The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.96. 470,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.06 and a 200 day moving average of $464.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

