The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as low as $14.88. The InterGroup shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 3,744 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The InterGroup Stock Down 3.1 %
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
