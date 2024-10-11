The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 75,516 Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Rapport Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $380,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000.

RAPP stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

