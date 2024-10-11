The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.64 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 51,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 741,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 127,997.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in InterDigital by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $151.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

