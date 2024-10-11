The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.71 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

