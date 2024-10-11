The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.76 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

