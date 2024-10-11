The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.79 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

