The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Timken by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

